'Hopefully': £8m winger admits he wants to play for Leeds United next season

Leeds United have a chance to keep winger Jack Harrison.

Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison has told ESPN that he will 'hopefully' be playing for the club next season amid rumours of a permanent move.

The former New York City FC star joined Leeds on loan from Manchester City in the summer of 2018, with the Whites bringing him in after an unspectacular stint at Middlesbrough.

Harrison blew hot and cold in his first season with the club, notching four goals and three assists, but he has really stepped up in his second season under Marcelo Bielsa.

The winger has racked up five goals and seven assists, playing a key role as Leeds close in on promotion, with a Premier League return on the cards whenever action can resume.

Leeds will face a decision over Harrison's future this summer after two years at Elland Road, but they seemingly have a real chance to strike a permanent deal.

The Manchester Evening News reported in January that Leeds can sign Harrison for £8million this summer, with City prepared to sell him this summer rather than give him a first-team chance.

Leeds are allegedly desperate to keep Harrison if they win promotion, and the 23-year-old has now commented on his future, admitting that he hopes to be a Leeds player for next season having shown how much promotion means to him.

Harrison noted that he isn't opposed to going back to Manchester City, but it seems that the wide man is hoping to join Leeds either permanenty or on loan again this summer.

“I'm on loan, but you see how much it means to even myself, to the staff at the cub even some of the kitchen staff, all of the fans, all the players the owner,” said Harrison. “You see how much it means to each one of them. I want to do everything I can, and hopefully I could still be with them next season. It's hard to describe, if you're here every week you understand how much it means to them."

“I always want to play at the highest level, push myself to the limit. I'm not opposed to going back to Man City if that's what's required of me. I must be ambitious as a player as well. If it's with City or Leeds in the Premier League next season, I have to try my best. Everything is up in the air right now, so as of right now I just want to get promoted with Leeds and then we'll see what happens from there,” he added.