Yes, that was Victor McGuire in Haribo's 2020 police advert! Fans impressed by actor's childish appearance

Haribo's latest kids' voices advert is here and it's arguably the best yet.

Creating a memorable TV advert could easily be seen as an art form.

For many companies, creating a memorable TV ad either requires the hiring of a huge movie star or the use of a well-known song.

But for the confectionary company Haribo, that's not been the case with their recent kids' voices campaign.

The advert has had several iterations over recent years, with the most recent coming in March 2020 showing two police officers talking like children and enjoying a packet of Haribo sweets.

The ad has quickly caught the attention of many, however, for featuring actor Victor McGuire.

Haribo's 2020 advert

In keeping with their recent kids' voices campaign, a new advert from confectionary brand Haribo has arrived.

The ad focuses on two childlike police officers as they enjoy a sweet-filled snack break.

Talking in children's voices, the pair discuss how their sweets could be key items in a devilish cops and robbers plot.

Who appears in the advert?

The most famous face in Haribo's latest advert is Victor McGuire.

McGuire appears on the left in the advert and gets the highlight moment of the ad when he realises 'we are the police!'

However, the identity of his handlebar moustache-sporting colleague in unknown.

Victor McGuire: Films and TV

Victor McGuire is an actor many will have seen, even if you don't know it.

The 56-year-old Liverpudlian has over 50 acting credits to his name, featuring some impressive roles throughout his career.

After making an unassuming debut in the Channel 4 mini-series, One Summer, McGuire has had some impressive roles, with highlights coming in the likes of Bread, Goodnight Sweetheart, Chernobyl, Trollied and, of course, Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrells.

The 2020 Haribo advert easily trumps all of those roles, however.