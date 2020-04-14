Half Life Alyx: How to play non VR mod without virtual reality headset

Those who don't own or can't stomach a virtual reality headset can now somewhat play Half Life Alyx thanks to a non VR mod.

Half Life Alyx came out just last month and the reviews were overwhelmingly positive with many agreeing that it was a spectacularly immersive experience. Unfortunately, not everyone has been able to play the long-awaited entry thanks to the requirement of a virtual reality headset. For those who don't own or can't stomach one, the good news is that you can now somewhat play the newest entry in the series thanks to a non VR mod that has been released.

You can find a selection of cheapest VR headsets to play Half Life Alyx, but there is the issue of the coronavirus pandemic meaning you might not get one for awhile, plus there's the issue of certain fans not being able to endure possible motion sickness.

This is why it was so disappointing to hear that the newest instalment for over ten-years was developed as a VR-only project, but - on the brighter side of life - someone has released a non VR mod to come to the aid of those who have been unable to play.

Half Life Alyx non VR mod

You can discover how to set up the Half Life Alyx non VR mod by checking out detailed instructions over on GitHub.

Not only that, but you can also check out an in-depth instruction video over on r57zone's YouTube channel.

Unfortunately, the experience isn't as user-friendly as playing the game with a VR headset as intended, but it is said to be playable from beginning to end with just a mouse and keyboard.

As you'd expect, it won't look the greatest either as you'll constantly see Alyx's hands out in front of you without any of the immersion that comes from virtual reality equipment.

There are probably YouTube videos you can check out to just watch the game's story unravel, but if you want to play without a VR headset then this mod is probably your best option despite its drawbacks.