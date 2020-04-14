Graham Roberts takes dig over Harry Kane Tottenham exit speculation

Tottenham legend stands up for his club.

Over the Easter break, speculation has continued over Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur.

The latest report from Sky Sports says Tottenham have no intention of selling Kane this summer.

Gary Neville had told Sky Sports that he believed Kane would be perfect for Manchester United.

Former Tottenham captain Graham Roberts has bristled at the suggestions, and taken a dig specifically at the United claims.

He took focus on United's lack of recent success, suggesting a move would only be a sideways step for Kane in any case.

I think a few are trying to create conversation on a tv programme because there is no live games to watch. Gary maybe focus more on united and what a shambles they have been over the last 4/5 years and spend far more money than Tottenham. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 13, 2020

Roberts' comments however do not take into account United's recent progress and sensible transfer spending. They seem like a team on the up right now - having ditched current Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

It is also fair to say they are not a guaranteed success for Kane though, and United should also be wary of spending huge money on a player with repeated injury problems.

A record move in this market is unlikely, and as Roberts' suggests, a dose of realism should be taken with transfer reports.