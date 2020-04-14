Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Graham Roberts takes dig over Harry Kane Tottenham exit speculation

Dan Coombs
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during a training session on February 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham legend stands up for his club.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during a training session on February 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Over the Easter break, speculation has continued over Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur.

The latest report from Sky Sports says Tottenham have no intention of selling Kane this summer.

Gary Neville had told Sky Sports that he believed Kane would be perfect for Manchester United.

 

Former Tottenham captain Graham Roberts has bristled at the suggestions, and taken a dig specifically at the United claims.

He took focus on United's lack of recent success, suggesting a move would only be a sideways step for Kane in any case.

Roberts' comments however do not take into account United's recent progress and sensible transfer spending. They seem like a team on the up right now - having ditched current Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

It is also fair to say they are not a guaranteed success for Kane though, and United should also be wary of spending huge money on a player with repeated injury problems.

A record move in this market is unlikely, and as Roberts' suggests, a dose of realism should be taken with transfer reports.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the re-launch of the Premier League Kicks campaign at Dukes Aldridge Academy on August 13, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch