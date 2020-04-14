Quick links

'Gerrard was my favourite': £26m star admits to being a Liverpool fan

Liverpool fans hold scarves ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders need a new centre-back; could they hand Aston Villa captain Tyrone Mings a dream move to Anfield?

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa looks dejected after defeat in the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09, 2020 in Leicester, United...

Aston Villa captain Tyrone Mings has admitted that he was a Liverpool fan growing up, speaking to Laura Woods on talkSPORT (14 April, 9am).

It is certainly not a bad time to support those on the red half of Stanley Park. Jurgen Klopp has brought the glory days back to Anfield and, once the 2019/20 season is safe to continue, Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions for the very first time – just one year after conquering Europe again.

 

£26 million centre-back Mings is fully focused on keeping Aston Villa in the top flight as it stands but the England international will surely have a broad smile on his face when Jordan Henderson thrusts the Premier League trophy into the summer sky.

“I was a Liverpool fan and Steven Gerrard was my favourite player,” Mings says. “Because of how he demanded the best from everyone who was on the pitch with him.

“I was a massive Liverpool fan growing up. When I went to Anfield for the first time with Bournemouth, being there was great. I’d never actually been to Anfield before so it was a little bit strange.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

“Those experiences mean more to my family. They are extremely proud. It’s more special to them than for me as a player.”

Aston Villa paid a club-record fee to bring Mings to the Midlands on a permanent basis last summer after he shone during their promotion-winning campaign. But, according to The Star (12 April, back page), they could be willing to cash in should they receive an offer of £40 million.

And with Liverpool chasing a number of centre-halves ahead of the summer transfer window, who’s to say a dream move to Anfield is not a possibility? Only three players have made more clearances this season than Mings (5.8 per game), with the captain leading by example in claret and blue.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford FC at Villa Park on January 21, 2020 in Birmingham,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

