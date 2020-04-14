'Gerrard was my favourite': £26m star admits to being a Liverpool fan

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders need a new centre-back; could they hand Aston Villa captain Tyrone Mings a dream move to Anfield?

Aston Villa captain Tyrone Mings has admitted that he was a Liverpool fan growing up, speaking to Laura Woods on talkSPORT (14 April, 9am).

It is certainly not a bad time to support those on the red half of Stanley Park. Jurgen Klopp has brought the glory days back to Anfield and, once the 2019/20 season is safe to continue, Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions for the very first time – just one year after conquering Europe again.

£26 million centre-back Mings is fully focused on keeping Aston Villa in the top flight as it stands but the England international will surely have a broad smile on his face when Jordan Henderson thrusts the Premier League trophy into the summer sky.

“I was a Liverpool fan and Steven Gerrard was my favourite player,” Mings says. “Because of how he demanded the best from everyone who was on the pitch with him.

“I was a massive Liverpool fan growing up. When I went to Anfield for the first time with Bournemouth, being there was great. I’d never actually been to Anfield before so it was a little bit strange.

“Those experiences mean more to my family. They are extremely proud. It’s more special to them than for me as a player.”

Aston Villa paid a club-record fee to bring Mings to the Midlands on a permanent basis last summer after he shone during their promotion-winning campaign. But, according to The Star (12 April, back page), they could be willing to cash in should they receive an offer of £40 million.

And with Liverpool chasing a number of centre-halves ahead of the summer transfer window, who’s to say a dream move to Anfield is not a possibility? Only three players have made more clearances this season than Mings (5.8 per game), with the captain leading by example in claret and blue.