Gary Neville thinks one Tottenham player has just given Daniel Levy a warning

John Verrall
Gary Neville, TV Presenter is seen during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium on October 25, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane suggested that he could be open to leaving Jose Mourinho's side, if they don't make progress.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane celebrates after he scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and...

Gary Neville has suggested to Sky Sports that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane was frustrated with Daniel Levy’s decision to furlough staff.

Spurs actually reversed their decision to use the government scheme to pay their employees yesterday, after a serious backlash.

But Neville thinks that Kane may have been frustrated with Levy’s decision, and that could have been the catalyst behind his eye-catching comments last week.

Kane recently left the door open to potentially leaving Spurs at the end of the campaign.

 

And Neville feels that those comments could have been a warning shot to Levy over his conduct.

“I don’t think Kane will be impressed with his club a couple of weeks ago, with what they did,” Neville said.

“I think he’s a good lad Harry Kane, and I think he was poking them back, and warning them and saying that’s not something that we do.”

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur trains during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 09, 2020 in Enfield, England. Tottenham Hotspur will...

Kane’s suggestion that he won’t stay at Tottenham unless they continue to make progress has caused some concern.

Spurs will surely not allow their star striker to leave cheaply though, as he is so vital to them.

Kane’s importance to Tottenham has been highlighted during his time on the sidelines, as they have struggled so badly for goals.

Spurs were in dire form before the Premier League was halted, with Kane and Heung-Min Son both sidelined through injury.

And it is clear to see that if Kane did leave Tottenham it would be a huge blow to Jose Mourinho's side, as he is practically irreplaceable. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

