Final Fantasy VII Remake: Should you taste the mystery drink? Here's what happens!

Here's what happens if you taste the mystery drink in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on PlayStation 4 and has unsurprisingly debuted at number one in the UK charts. While there's some disappointing elements about the 'remake,' there are lots of good aspects such as the characters being near-perfect. In addition to the characterisations of a beloved cast being better than ever before, there are also choices in the game that help immerse you more in playing the role of Cloud. One of the many choices involves whether to taste a mystery drink or not, and here you'll discover what happens if you choose either option.

As previously mentioned, there are lots of choices to make in the Final Fantasy VII Remake such as what Tifa should wear (sporty - obviously), whether to accept a flower from Aerith or tell her to do one, and heads, tails or not to gamble with Chocobo Sam. Some of these choices have consequences/ramifications whereas others are just for show like 99.9% of dialogue options in Persona 5 Royal.

When it comes to whether or not you should taste the mystery drink, below you'll discover what happens after picking either choice.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Which Madam M massage course should you choose?

Should you taste the mystery drink in FF7 Remake?

It doesn't matter if you taste the mystery drink or not in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Choosing to taste the mystery drink in the Final Fantasy VII Remake will only result in Cloud commenting about it to Aerith.

There is no MP or HP buff that comes with downing the enigmatic liquid like in some other games, nor will it result in Cloud being intoxicated and seeing things blurry during a battle.

While there are no ramifications for saying yes or no to the unique booze, you may as well drink it so you can hear Cloud say something about it rather than nothing at all.

HOW TO: Win at darts in the Final Fantasy VII Remake

Although it's disappointing that there are no consequences to this choice, there are plenty in the Final Fantasy VII Remake that do actually matter. This means that you shouldn't be at all worried about every choice in the game being superficial only without any depth or meaning.