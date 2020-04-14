Final Fantasy VII Remake: How to get Jessie to kiss Cloud

How to get a kiss from Jessie as Cloud in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is out and there's unfortunately a lot of filler that dampens the experience. However, when it comes to its characters and main scenarios, the game is largely a blast with its cast being better than ever before. Jessie in particular is the greatest with her flirtatious ways and backstory, and you can even get a kiss from her as Cloud provided you're a good driver.

Chapter four is the mission in which you can get a kiss from Jessie. This is the mission in which Cloud has to rob her house for an ID Card (at her request) and it's also the mission in which you'll come across a dashingly good-looking frenemy with the best hair in the entire Final Fantasy VII Remake (and that's including Sephiroth).

If you're one of the many that has decided Jessie is the best girl in opposition to boxer Tifa and flower picker Aerith, below you'll discover how to land a smooch from her.

How do you get Jessie to kiss Cloud in FF7 Remake?

Jessie will only kiss Cloud in the Final Fantasy VII Remake if you earn the Biker Boy trophy.

This kiss from Jessie will happen after you've defeated Roche and it's a sweet scene that plays up to her flirtatious personality and overt crush on Cloud.

However, don't be expecting any lips to be locking and tongues to be entwining as it's just a peck on the cheek.

If you don't get the Biker Boy trophy due to being a reckless speed demon, the scene will largely play out the same just without the neat surprise.

How to get the Biker Boy trophy in the FF7 Remake

You must complete the motorcycle section of chapter four with 80% health for Cloud to get the Biker Boy trophy for the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The description of getting praise from Jessie makes the Biker Boy trophy requirement misleading, but you must complete the daring Final Fantasy VII Remake section with the aforementioned amount of health left for Cloud.

In order to do this, you'll want to practically keep all of your health before battling Roche. Fortunately, this isn't too difficult as you can keep your distance from enemies and perform long-range attacks.

Furthermore, the enemies you'll battle aren't too difficult so racing up to them and attacking with either circle or square will quickly knock them off their bikes.

Unfortunately, the task of attaining the Biker Boy trophy becomes a lot harder when facing Roche. This is because he deals incredible amounts of damage so you'll need to avoid all of his attacks as best as possible.

You can avoid his long-ranged attacks and bolts of lightning by slowing down and manoeuvring out the way, but the difficulty stems from needing to be alongside him to deal a consecutive amount of hits and damage.

It can be tempting to just race on up to Roche, bump into the side of him, and keep attacking while he whacks back, but you'll instead need to practice patience if you wish to land a kiss from best girl Jessie.