Family Reunion: Fans ask 'why is Jade white?' as show explores deeper meanings

Netflix series Family Reunion caused a huge social media debate in regards to Talia Jackson, who plays Jade.

This smashing Netflix series set out to ditch offensive comedy and stabbing sarcastic jokes in favour of classic family humour and old-fashioned feel-good values.

Fortunately, it did so effortlessly. The series made a star of Talia Jackson, a young and upcoming 17-year-old actor who steals the show with her seamless performance and ability to turn throwaway lines into something more memorable.

However, there was a large social media debate over the skin tone of Talia's character, Jade. Some viewers have been left confused while others honoured as Jade's differences to the rest of her family have not gone unnoticed.

Here's everything you need to know about the deeper meanings sewed throughout Family Reunion.

What is Family Reunion about?

The series follows a six-strong African American family (Moz, wife Cocoa and their four kids) as they ditch their big-city life in Seattle for Columbus.

Each episode explores relatable family values and humour varying from church visits to meeting the grandparents, with teenager Jade often at the forefront of the shows as the lead protagonist. 

Family Reunion explores many themes such as modern parenting practices although it is race that has become the most previlient talking point among viewers.

Fans ask: 'Why is Jade white?'

Jade has the lightest skin tone of the family and this has left some viewers confused, pondering whether Jade's characters was supposedly adopted.

@hopeforever9 tweeted: 

I'm so confused. Are we really supposed to believe those are their kids? I thought maybe Jade was adopted but they got a half white girl playing their daughter?

However, a key point in the family series was to explore different racial backgrounds and how skin tone is often directly misunderstood in reference to someone's race.

Jade is not white. Although specific details are not explicitly explored, she is part of the African American family and simply has a lighter skin tone to her siblings and parents.

This was something that many other viewers both appreciated and related to, commemorating the series for exploring the topic of varied skin tones within families.

 

Who is Talia Jackson?

The actress who plays Jade in 17-year-old Talia Jackson, who turns 18 in late August 2019.

Fitting with the theme of the show, Talia is of multicultural African black and caucasian America descent. Her mother (Kelly Jackson) is caucasian white and her father (Trent Jackson) is African-American.

Talia's mother was an international model and actress turned film producer and her father was a professional basketball player. Jade has one younger brother and was born and raised in Wisconsin, USA.

You can follow Talia Jackson over on Instagram at @taliajacksonofficial; she has an impressive 30.9k followers and counting. 

