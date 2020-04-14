Ex-PL flop Vuoso talks up ex-Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen

Vincent Janssen was sold by Tottenham last summer.

Vincent Janssen is rebuilding his career after a disappointing spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

Janssen signed for Spurs in 2016, billed as a viable alternative to Harry Kane, but could not move out of his shadow.

Loan spells and injuries followed, before a surprise transfer to Mexican side Monterrey last summer.

The Dutchman has enjoyed a good season across the Atlantic, scoring 10 goals for Monterrey since signing.

His performances have earned backing from another Premier League flop, former Manchester City striker Matias Vuoso.

Vuoso said he is a fan of Janssen, telling Multimedios: "He is a beast, I love how he plays.

"He fights and I like the characteristics he has, he does not shrink when he is hit, a big man who holds the ball ... He has something different, he has a good shot from mid distance that perhaps I did not have."

At 25, Janssen still has time to re-ignite his career and his spell at Monterrey gives him a better base to do so than being an unwanted player at Tottenham.

He may be hoping that his performances have earned him a move back to Europe, and that he can earn a place back into the Netherlands international team.

With the Euros delayed now until 2021, Janssen may have another shot at making his first international tournament, and showing Tottenham why they handled him wrongly.