Dune 2020: Who plays Liet-Kynes? Age, Instagram and previous roles

The 2020 adaptation of Dune is on the way and the first look at Liet-Kynes teases an exciting decision.

Who is the best filmmaker working today?

You could debate the case for many incredible directors, with compelling cases often argued for the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson, Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese.

Increasingly, we're seeing more film fans argue in favour of French Canadian maverick, Denis Villeneuve.

With the likes of Prisoners, Enemy and Sicario under his belt, he's worth the applause. However, more recently he's proven himself as a true master in the sci-fi genre with Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

His sequel to Ridley Scott's dystopian tech-noir was one of the most ambitious epics of the 2010s, which is why hopes are high for his forthcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, Dune.

In fact, Ridley Scott himself once attempted to bring it to the screen, as did cult favourite Alejandro Jodorowsky. Previously, we've seen popular surrealist David Lynch tackle it, but he has since distanced himself from the finished product due to lack of creative control.

Fortunately, Villeneuve's take has scored a star-studded cast to help bring it to life once again...

Dune 2020: Liet-Kynes actress

Liet-Kynes will be portrayed by Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

The 44-year-old British actress is joined by the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem and more.

As we said, it's absolutely stacked!

The casting has been celebrated already, but the biggest surprise is Sharon's involvement, or rather, the role she's taken.

In the source material, and indeed, Lynch's previous adaptation, Liet-Kynes is a male character and was previously portrayed by the legendary Max von Sydow, who recently passed away.

From the first glimpse [see below tweet] it looks like she'll bring something special to the part. So, where have we seen her before?

Confirmed - Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet Kynes pic.twitter.com/JrNw0buYva — Dune-BehindTheScenes (@DuneInfo) April 14, 2020

Sharon Duncan-Brewster: Previous roles

As highlighted by IMDb, Sharon first appeared on screens back in a 1991 episode of 2point4 Children (she played Maureen).

Of course, she later went on to score a range of impressive TV roles, appearing in such titles as Waking the Dead (Sarah Baker), EastEnders (Trina in 2009), Doctor Who (Maggie Cain), Holby City (various), Top Boy (Lisa), The Mimic (Dionne) and The Long Song (Kitty).

However, she's arguably best known for recently playing the part of Roz Marchetti on the hit Netflix series Sex Education. Before then, her most significant role was that of Crystal Gordon in Bad Girls, which she reprised for a whopping 44 episodes.

Dune isn't her introduction to cinema though. In fact, she's no stranger to high-concept sci-fi...

She played Senator Pamlo in the acclaimed 2016 effort Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which likely played a crucial role in her Dune casting.

also LOVING the casting choice of Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet Kynes - from The Waters of Mars to a Denis Villeneuve film!!#Dune #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/bibH6v7bcY — tommy (@VNCE_42) April 14, 2020

We can't wait to see her command the screen when the film finally reaches us on Friday, December 18th 2020.

