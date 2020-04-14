Why is Doja Cat Cancelled? Nicki Minaj fans are getting nasty!

Fans of Nicki Minaj are claiming that singer Doja Cat should be cancelled. But what did she do?

Twitter is in a state of rivalry as music fans argue over who is the best current female rap artist, is it Doja Cat or Nicki Minaj? Well after a serious Twitter storm, Nicki fans are certainly staying very loyal to their queen, and they're getting pretty nasty.

Known collectively as 'Barbz', fans of Nicki Minaj are claiming that Doja Cat is cancelled.

But what did Doja Cat actually do?

TROLLS FILTER: The new Trolls film has a Snapchat Filter





Who is Doja Cat?

Amalaratna Kandile Dlamini, better known as Doja Cat, is an American singer, rapper, songwriter and producer.

The 25-year-old from Los Angeles, California is famous for her 2019 singles 'Say So', 'Juicy' and 'Candy' which were all popularised through being used on the social media app Tiktok.

View this post on Instagram outfit by @fashionnova sometimes A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on Apr 1, 2020 at 7:10pm PDT

Why are people saying Doja Cat is cancelled?

It all started when somebody tweeted a fake magazine cover featuring Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion saying that these three are "currently the female rappers shaping rap music".

Doja Cat initially responded to the photo saying "Fire", expressing her like and approval of the picture.

But then, someone else tweeted saying that they think Doja Cat should be in the middle, essentially claiming her to be the main queen of rap music at the moment. However, they were criticised by fans of Nicki Minaj who think that Nicki is far superior and should remain in the middle.

Amid the argument forming over who should be in the middle, Doja Cat sent a message to the original Twitter user telling them to block all the nasty Nicki Minaj fans. She wrote: "They're literally scum they mean nothing, don't explain yourself." She then continued to say: “Stop responding to them they’re twitter gangsters and they have nothing kind to say about you or anyone. They live and breathe being f*ckin immature.”

TIKTOK FILTER: How to use the Color Selector Filter

Stop responding to them they’re twitter gangsters and they have nothing kind to say about you or anyone. they live and breathe being fuckin immature. — rap of poop (@DojaCat) April 13, 2020

What happened next?

Doja Cat's tweets caused a huge rivalry between fans of Doja Cat and of Nicki Minaj, with fans of Nicki starting spreading nasty tweets using the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty.

But Twitter users flocked to defend Doja Cat, flooding the hashtag with nice tweets saying that she shouldn't be treated like that and was only defending one of her fans after the abuse they were getting from the Nicki fans.

this fanbase is toxic all she did was state facts lmao. some of y’all rep nicki so poorly #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/GoqIkny13m — deli (@yuhdeli) April 13, 2020