'De Bruyne type situation': Some Spurs fans react to rumours about Tottenham ace

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been linked away.

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a mixed season so far, and the same goes for club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele following his move from Lyon.

Mauricio Pochettino pounced to sign Ndombele in a big-money move last summer, bringing him in as the ideal replacement for Mousa Dembele in the heart of the Spurs midfield.

Ndombele's ability to drive through midfield was reminiscent of Dembele, and he made a strong start with a goal on his debut against Aston Villa.

However, the 22-year-old has struggles with injuries and fitness this season, and Jose Mourinho has recently been highly critical of the Frenchman.

Mourinho hooked Ndombele at half time against Burnley last month, and then dragged him out – against nationwide lockdown protocol – to train last week to try and aid his fitness

L'Equipe now claim that Ndombele is 'genuinely affected' by Mourinho's up-and-down management of him, and now doubts whether he will still be a Tottenham player next season.

Mourinho really wants to help Ndombele according to The Mirror, but fears he will leave the club – and fans have now been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours.

Some believe that selling Ndombele would prove to be a real regret, comparing a potential exit to that of Kevin De Bruyne at Chelsea and Serge Gnabry at Arsenal, believing he will prove to be a star elsewhere.

Others say they would drive Ndombele away from Tottenham, backing Mourinho's stance on the Frenchman as he needs to prove his fitness at Spurs if he is to earn a stay.

