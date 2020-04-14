'Crisis': Aleksandar Mitrovic is worried about reported Arsenal and Tottenham target

Premier League rivals Spurs and Arsenal could reportedly offer Luka Jovic a fresh start amid his La Liga struggles at Real Madrid.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Luka Jovic is enduring something of a personal ‘crisis’ at Real Madrid, his Serbia international team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic has told ButaSport.

Things change quickly in this most fickle of games. Just ask Jovic.

12 months ago, he was the toast of European football after plundering 27 goals during a remarkable breakthrough season at Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. But, as many before him have discovered, failing to live up to expectations at Real Madrid can leave an indelible mark on your reputation.

Jovic set Los Blancos back £55 million but has repaid their investment with just two goals in 24 games. As a result, speculation about his future is growing by the week with the Daily Star claiming that Mikel Arteta would jump at the chance to bring the 22-year-old to Arsenal if Real are open to loan offers.

North London rivals Tottenham are keen too, according to The Mirror (29 March, page 77), with Jovic potentially the man to ease the goalscoring burden on talismanic skipper Harry Kane.

In a crisis

And while the Bernabau’s forgotten man may be rivalling Mitrovic for the role of Serbia’s number nine, that does not mean the Fulham star is enjoying watching his compatriot struggle in the Spanish capital.

"Luka is in a bit of a crisis," said Mitrovic, referencing his own struggles at Newcastle United. "When you are a striker, the most important thing is that you're on the pitch. That's my view.

"I don't think he was on the field that much and didn't get that much of a chance. I was in such a situation at Newcastle.

“You just get a chance for five, 10, 15, 20 minutes, and during that time you literally try to do what you should do and shouldn't do, to show everyone that you are worth it, especially when you play in such a big club. You want to do everything and you burn out in that desire.

"I have told him a couple of times that he really has everything required to be a great attacker.”

Mitrovic has a point. Jovic has explosive pace, he is brilliant in the air, leads the line well and possesses the ability to find the target with any angle, from any range and with the ball at any height.

He just needs a break. Perhaps Arsenal or Tottenham could give him exactly that.