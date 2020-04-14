Carragher wants Liverpool to sign £100m player Klopp called very good

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is already on record as being a big fan of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Jamie Carragher has admitted on Instagram that he would like to see Jadon Sancho at Liverpool next season.

Sancho has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, with the Borussia Dortmund winger expected to move on this summer.

The Daily Mirror have suggested that he would cost £100 million to buy from Dortmund, but Liverpool have still been credited with an interest.

And Carragher admits that although he doubts the transfer will happen, he thinks that Sancho would be an excellent addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Yes, I’d like to see that. But I don’t expect it,” Carragher said, when asked about the possibility of Sancho moving to Anfield.

Sancho has been nothing short of a revelation in Germany this term, with his performances earning huge credit.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and claimed 26 assists in 23 Bundesliga matches, with the 20-year-old now considered as one of the best talents in world football.

Klopp is actually already on record of being a fan of Sancho, as he praised the England international's talents on Liverpool's official website, when quizzed over whether the Reds wanted to sign the youngster.

"He’s a very good player," Klopp said. "I have no clue where these kind of things are coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it."

If Sancho was to join Liverpool it would be a transfer which could frighten the rest of the Premier League, as he would add even more threat to an attack which has already proven hugely difficult to deal with this term.