Carragher wants Liverpool to sign £100m player Klopp called very good

Jamie Carragher looks on before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is already on record as being a big fan of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Jamie Carragher has admitted on Instagram that he would like to see Jadon Sancho at Liverpool next season.

Sancho has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, with the Borussia Dortmund winger expected to move on this summer.

The Daily Mirror have suggested that he would cost £100 million to buy from Dortmund, but Liverpool have still been credited with an interest.

And Carragher admits that although he doubts the transfer will happen, he thinks that Sancho would be an excellent addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

 

“Yes, I’d like to see that. But I don’t expect it,” Carragher said, when asked about the possibility of Sancho moving to Anfield.

Sancho has been nothing short of a revelation in Germany this term, with his performances earning huge credit.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and claimed 26 assists in 23 Bundesliga matches, with the 20-year-old now considered as one of the best talents in world football.

Klopp is actually already on record of being a fan of Sancho, as he praised the England international's talents on Liverpool's official website, when quizzed over whether the Reds wanted to sign the youngster.

"He’s a very good player," Klopp said. "I have no clue where these kind of things are coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it."

If Sancho was to join Liverpool it would be a transfer which could frighten the rest of the Premier League, as he would add even more threat to an attack which has already proven hugely difficult to deal with this term. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

