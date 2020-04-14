Quick links

Carragher suggests £50m star was 'nailed on' to join Liverpool, but the deal's in doubt now

Jamie Carragher during Soccer Aid 2019 at Stamford Bridge on June 16, 2019 in London, England.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he now has doubts over whether Liverpool will sign Timo Werner this summer, on his own Instagram channel.

Werner has publicly praised Liverpool in the media, and it seemed that Jurgen Klopp had a strong interest in the German forward.

However, with the break from football affected team’s finances, there are now doubts whether Liverpool could fund a transfer.

 

And Carragher said: “It almost looked nailed on before the situation we’re in now, so that might affect transfer this summer. Maybe that’ll be put on the back-burner, and something will happen next summer.”

If Liverpool are to sign Werner from RB Leipzig it has been suggested by the Daily Express that they will have to pay £50 million.

Werner would be an exciting addition to Liverpool’s front line, due to his pace and his finishing ability.

The 24-year-old has netted 27 goals in 36 goals this term, which has made him one of the most prolific forwards in Europe.

Werner could play anywhere across Liverpool’s front free, and would give Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah serious competition for their places.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

