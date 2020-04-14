Carragher suggests £50m star was 'nailed on' to join Liverpool, but the deal's in doubt now

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he now has doubts over whether Liverpool will sign Timo Werner this summer, on his own Instagram channel.

Werner has publicly praised Liverpool in the media, and it seemed that Jurgen Klopp had a strong interest in the German forward.

However, with the break from football affected team’s finances, there are now doubts whether Liverpool could fund a transfer.

And Carragher said: “It almost looked nailed on before the situation we’re in now, so that might affect transfer this summer. Maybe that’ll be put on the back-burner, and something will happen next summer.”

If Liverpool are to sign Werner from RB Leipzig it has been suggested by the Daily Express that they will have to pay £50 million.

Werner would be an exciting addition to Liverpool’s front line, due to his pace and his finishing ability.

The 24-year-old has netted 27 goals in 36 goals this term, which has made him one of the most prolific forwards in Europe.

Werner could play anywhere across Liverpool’s front free, and would give Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah serious competition for their places.