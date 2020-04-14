Quick links

Carragher says he's a fan of Everton-linked player, claims he's a rare talent

John Verrall
Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton are said to be keen to snap up Aaron Ramsey from Juventus this summer.

Aaron Ramsey of Juventus celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Jamie Carragher has suggested on his Instagram channel that he is a fan of Everton-linked midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

According to 90 Minutes, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring in Ramsey, as he looks to strengthen his side’s midfield ranks.

Ramsey has struggled since moving to Juventus last summer, with his game time very limited.

 

But Carragher is still a believer in Ramsey’s quality and he feels that the Welshman’s ability to score from midfield makes him a unique talent.

“Yes [I’m a fan], very few players can get the goals from midfield that he can,” Carragher said. “He just struggles with injury.”

Good signing for Everton?

Aaron Ramsey of Juventus competes for the ball with Amir Rrahmani of Hellas Verona during the Serie A match between Juventus and Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium on September 21, 2019 in...

If Ramsey was brought to Goodison Park it would be a signing which really signals their ambition.

The 29-year-old’s wages would be costly, but he would certainly add quality to Everton’s midfield.

During his last spell in English football with Arsenal, Ramsey became renowned as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Ramsey broke into double figures for goals in three seasons at Arsenal, and if he could score that frequently for Everton he would be an excellent addition to Ancelotti’s squad.

