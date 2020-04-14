Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Carragher names who should be Klopp's successor at Liverpool

John Verrall
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's contract at Liverpool is currently set to expire in 2024.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a press conference ahead of the Europa League Round of Sixteen match against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Jamie Carragher has said on his own Instagram channel that Steven Gerrard should be given the Liverpool job when Jurgen Klopp does leave.

Klopp’s current contract at Liverpool runs until 2024, and he is expected to see out that time at Anfield, at a minimum.

The German boss has done a remarkable job with Liverpool, meaning whoever takes over from him would have a huge difficult challenge.

And Carragher feels that Gerrard may be best placed to take over the Reds when Klopp does leave.

 

“Just give it to Gerrard,” Carragher said, when asked who should take over from Klopp.

Gerrard’s managerial career so far has seen him take charge at Rangers, and he has sparked an improvement at Ibrox.

However, Gerrard has been unable to guide Rangers to a trophy during his time in Scotland to date.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

If the 39-year-old was to be put in charge of Liverpool in the foreseeable future it could be a tough challenge for a boss who is still relatively new to management.

Klopp has made Liverpool one of the very best teams across world football, and equalling his achievements will be a real challenge, regardless of who his successor is.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch