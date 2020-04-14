Carragher names who should be Klopp's successor at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's contract at Liverpool is currently set to expire in 2024.

Jamie Carragher has said on his own Instagram channel that Steven Gerrard should be given the Liverpool job when Jurgen Klopp does leave.

Klopp’s current contract at Liverpool runs until 2024, and he is expected to see out that time at Anfield, at a minimum.

The German boss has done a remarkable job with Liverpool, meaning whoever takes over from him would have a huge difficult challenge.

And Carragher feels that Gerrard may be best placed to take over the Reds when Klopp does leave.

“Just give it to Gerrard,” Carragher said, when asked who should take over from Klopp.

Gerrard’s managerial career so far has seen him take charge at Rangers, and he has sparked an improvement at Ibrox.

However, Gerrard has been unable to guide Rangers to a trophy during his time in Scotland to date.

If the 39-year-old was to be put in charge of Liverpool in the foreseeable future it could be a tough challenge for a boss who is still relatively new to management.

Klopp has made Liverpool one of the very best teams across world football, and equalling his achievements will be a real challenge, regardless of who his successor is.