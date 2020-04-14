Carragher makes Celtic claim when Gerrard leaves Rangers

Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are bitter rivals.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that Celtic will be his favourite club North of the border, but only when Steven Gerrard leaves Rangers.

Carragher has previously admitted that he favoured the Hoops over the Ibrox side.

But when Rangers appointed his long-term Liverpool team-mate as manager in 2018, Celtic stopped being his favourite Scottish side.

And the popular Sky Sports pundit has claimed that he will revert toward favouring the Parkhead club once his mate leaves Glasgow.

He said during an Instagram Q & A: "Celtic or Rangers?

"Right now it's Rangers because of Steven Gerrard but as soon as Steven leaves it'll be Celtic."

It remains to be seen how much longer Gerrard is at Rangers.

The former midfielder has led the club to two successive group stages in the Europa League, but Celtic's domestic dominance doesn't sit well with those on the blue half of the Old Firm divide.

The Bhoys were on course for a fourth successive domestic treble prior to the global health crisis resulting in a suspension of Scottish football.

And if Celtic - who had a 13-point lead over Rangers in the table - are crowned champions, then they go into next season knowing that 10-in-a-row is on the cards, and if Gerrard doesn't stop it then it could result in the club's hierarchy looking for somebody else.