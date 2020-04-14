Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Carragher makes Celtic claim when Gerrard leaves Rangers

Shane Callaghan
Steven Gerrard is unveiled as the new manager of Rangers football Club at Ibrox Stadium on May 4, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are bitter rivals.

A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that Celtic will be his favourite club North of the border, but only when Steven Gerrard leaves Rangers.

Carragher has previously admitted that he favoured the Hoops over the Ibrox side.

Subscribe

But when Rangers appointed his long-term Liverpool team-mate as manager in 2018, Celtic stopped being his favourite Scottish side.

And the popular Sky Sports pundit has claimed that he will revert toward favouring the Parkhead club once his mate leaves Glasgow.

 

He said during an Instagram Q & A: "Celtic or Rangers?

"Right now it's Rangers because of Steven Gerrard but as soon as Steven leaves it'll be Celtic."

It remains to be seen how much longer Gerrard is at Rangers.

The former midfielder has led the club to two successive group stages in the Europa League, but Celtic's domestic dominance doesn't sit well with those on the blue half of the Old Firm divide.

The Bhoys were on course for a fourth successive domestic treble prior to the global health crisis resulting in a suspension of Scottish football.

And if Celtic - who had a 13-point lead over Rangers in the table - are crowned champions, then they go into next season knowing that 10-in-a-row is on the cards, and if Gerrard doesn't stop it then it could result in the club's hierarchy looking for somebody else.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 12, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch