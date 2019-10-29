The meaning and origins of Bomboclaat explained: Twitter trend explored!

What on earth does Bomboclaat mean? Explaining the Twitter trend.

The internet is a weird and wonderful place with plenty of weird and wonderful trends emerging almost all the time.

One of the strangest of these trends to emerge on Twitter in recent memory is known by the name Bomboclaat or Bumboclaat.

But what exactly does the term mean and where did it originate?

WAIT, WHAT? The Turning ending explained

The Bomboclaat meme

According to the Daily Dot, the Bomboclaat trend originated earlier in October in Nigerian areas of Twitter but quickly spread to other regions of the social network.

Like most good internet trends, thousands of people have already made good use of the Bomboclaat meme on Twitter which appears to show photos of people in a state of shock and surprise.

THEY'RE BACK! How to watch Trolls World Tour at home

When I check my mobile banking app and see an unknown transaction #bomboclaat pic.twitter.com/Q2AkSZHv4W — Trouble-Maker™ (@AKAROLO1) October 28, 2019

I don't know how this shit works, but urrrmm...



Bomboclaat.. pic.twitter.com/tQvw1aKfM6 — tHe environMANtalist (@tickin_clocks) October 27, 2019

Waiting for dad like this. Bomboclaat pic.twitter.com/ULUyZ2ZqAD — Sterling_nanakwame96 (@SNanakwame96) October 25, 2019

What does the phrase actually mean?

The actual Bomboclaat phrase actually has a far more adult meaning than most of the memes on Twitter would have you believe.

According to Urban Dictionary, who have definitions for the phrase Bomboclaat dating as far back as 2006, it's an expletive term that originated in Jamaica.

The definition on Urban Dictionary reads: "Common Jamaican expletive" that is used in either extremes of excitement or sadness or vexation at a person or just as an expression."

So the use of Bomboclaat on Twitter is, in part, true to the original definition of the word in that it can express shock but as this Twitter user points out, most of the memes that have appeared on Twitter are not fully faithful to the original use for the word.

Hi non-Jamaicans:



The term 'bumboclaat' or 'bomboclaat' does not mean what you think it does. It is not a greeting, a question, or a means of asking ones opinion. It is an expletive, one used to express shock, anger, excitement, or befuddlement. So stop using it. Thanks. — im very broke, don't invite me places (@rin_becalm) October 5, 2019

Other definitions

Urban Dictionary has more than one definition for the word, however, which vary from an expression meaning to get really angry to a slang term for vaginal herpes. Delightful.

However, according to the site Jamaican Patwah, Bumboclaat refers to menstrual pads or toilet paper as bumbo (meaning bottom) and claat (the Jamaican pronunciation of cloth) literally translates to bottom cloth.