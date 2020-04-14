Answer: A pregnant woman goes to the fridge riddle explained

The "a pregnant woman goes to the fridge" riddle is making the rounds right now, so let's get it explained.

At the moment, many of us have much more free time on our hands.

As the lockdown continues, we are turning to music, TV and films to capture our attention and keep us entertained. However, increasingly we're seeing riddles surface on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, encouraging us to exercise our brains.

Some have been cracked pretty quickly, whereas others appear near impossible to work out. In fact, we've seen a few that don't have a concrete answer. Rather, they invite you to make your own mind up and the answer you give may suggest something about the way you think.

The more satisfying riddles, on the other hand, are the ones with answers.

The latest to demand attention is the pregnant woman going to the fridge riddle. So, let's dive into it.

A pregnant woman goes to the fridge riddle

Right! Here's the riddle...

A pregnant woman goes out of her room goes to the fridge opens a can of tuna, soda, yogurt and a cookie. What did she open first?

Think carefully... have you got it yet?

Still haven't got it? Well, let's get it explained.

Answer: A pregnant woman goes to the fridge riddle

She opened the fridge door first!

Some have answered that she opens her room door first, but it doesn't explicitly say that she opened her room door, just that she goes out of her room.

By listing the food items individually, it invites you to think which food you'd naturally eat first. However, she'd have to open the fridge to get to some of the items and it's addressed that she goes there first.

On the other hand, some have argued that she opens her eyes first, which is definitely an interesting take as she'd likely blink on her journey from the room to the fridge.

