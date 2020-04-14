Quiz: Who plays Adrian Pollock? Explore Trystan Gravelle's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? character

ITV's Quiz tells the story of the coughing controversy on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire but just who is Adrian Pollock?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? completely changed the TV landscape when it arrived in 1998.

Prior to its broadcast, the show that began life as Cash Mountain was following in the footsteps of The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right and Bullseye where contestants would compete for prizes akin to a branded mug, or if they were lucky, a speedboat.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? changed all of that by offering a truly life-changing amount of prize money.

So much so that every quiz enthusiast in the country did their best to appear on the show.

As seen in ITV's Quiz, one of these quiz enthusiasts was Adrian Pollock.

FAMILIAR FACE: ITV's Quiz wins praise for 'eerily accurate' Chris Tarrant

Quiz on ITV

Quiz arrived on ITV on Monday, April 13th and the three-part series will arrive daily until April 15th.

The series follows the 2001 coughing controversy that saw Major Charles Ingram win £1,000,000 through nefarious means as an associate in the crowd coughed to reveal the answer.

The scandal that followed was nationwide and is still referenced in modern iterations of the series.

A LUCKY HANDFUL: How many people have won Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Adrian Pollock on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

As seen in the ITV drama, Quiz, Adrian Pollock is the brother of Diana Ingram, one of the central figures in the Millionaire coughing controversy.

Pollock is shown to be hugely enthusiastic about getting on the show and having a shot at winning the £1 million prize.

We even see him building his own fastest finger first machine and racking up huge phone bills in applying to be on the show.

He eventually ended up making three appearances as a contestant on the show according to the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire fandom site, while the ITV drama suggests he appeared on Millionaire four times.

Adrian appeared on Millionaire on January 21st, September 8th and December 23rd in the year 2000. The final of these appearances saw him win £32,000 after losing the Fastest Finger First round on his first two appearances.

He way later in the audience when his sister, Diana, also won £32,000 on the show in April 2001.

Who plays Adrian Pollock in Quiz?

Adrian Pollock in Quiz is played by Trystan Gravelle.

As well as ITV's Quiz, the 38-year-old Welsh actor has appeared in the films Anonymous, Beast, Utopia while arguably his biggest role to date came in the TV series Mr Selfridge where he played Victor Colleano in 34 episodes.

Quiz, meanwhile, continues on ITV at 9pm daily until the third and final episode airs on April 15th.