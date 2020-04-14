'Absolutely incredible': Ex-Arsenal star stunned by star Arteta plays out of position

Bukayo Saka has been a big hit with Arsenal fans this season.

Nigel Winterburn has singled out Arsenal younger Bukayo Saka for praise.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a wonderful breakthrough season in the Gunners' first team, after coming through the club's academy.

Saka, who turns 19 in September, has three goals and nine assists for Arsenal in all competitions this season.

The youngster is traditionally a winger but Mikel Arteta has been playing him as a left-back in recent months, due to injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

And Winterburn, a former left-back for Arsenal himself, has said that Saka has been 'absolutely incredible' despite the positional tweak.

He told Chronicles of a Gooner podcast: "That role suits him really well. In terms of what he’s done at left-back, it’s absolutely incredible. He’s adapted and what I love that he’s doing is moving forward and coming onto the ball and he’s almost not being marked.

"He’s so dangerous when he’s in possession of the ball and his quality of crossing in some of the balls he’s put In for some of the goals is absolutely sensational."

This is high praise coming from such a decorated figure, with Winterburn winning three top-flight league titles with Arsenal, including a Premier League crown in 1998.

Saka has been linked with a move away from North London this summer, but that was before the global health crisis resulted in a suspension of European football and now it remains to be seen what happens with regards to a transfer window.