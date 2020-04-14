£35m Everton star name-checks Rangers midfielder

Alex Iwobi is a big fan of Glen Kamara of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers it seems.

Everton winger Alex Iwobi has named Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara as one of the best footballers that he has played with.

Kamara joined the Gers for a bargain price of £50,000 in January of 2018 and has since established himself as an important player for the Ibrox club.

Subscribe

Iwobi and the Finland international both came through Arsenal's academy.

And when asked for his top-five list of best team-mates, Iwobi name-checked the Rangers star during an Instagram Q & A session.

It's a big compliment for the former Gunner, who left North London in 2017 to join Dundee and swiftly became a rising star of Scottish football.

The Nigerian, a £35 million signing by Everton last summer, has played alongside some high-profile figures in his career, such as Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Sanchez and Richarlison.

That being said, Iwobi also chose Chuba Akpom and Francis Coquelin in his top five - as well as Santi Cazorla and Ozil - so it is worth taking the list with a pinch of salt.

Iwobi on the 5 best players he has played with in his career Via his insta live: "Santi Cazorla, Glen Kamara, Chuba Akpom, Mesut Ozil and Francis Coquelin in that order." #afc — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) April 14, 2020