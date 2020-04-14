£35m Everton star name-checks Rangers midfielder

Quick links

Glen Kamara of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Alex Iwobi is a big fan of Glen Kamara of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers it seems.

Glen Kamara of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Everton winger Alex Iwobi has named Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara as one of the best footballers that he has played with.

Kamara joined the Gers for a bargain price of £50,000 in January of 2018 and has since established himself as an important player for the Ibrox club.

Iwobi and the Finland international both came through Arsenal's academy.

 

And when asked for his top-five list of best team-mates, Iwobi name-checked the Rangers star during an Instagram Q & A session.

It's a big compliment for the former Gunner, who left North London in 2017 to join Dundee and swiftly became a rising star of Scottish football.

The Nigerian, a £35 million signing by Everton last summer, has played alongside some high-profile figures in his career, such as Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Sanchez and Richarlison.

That being said, Iwobi also chose Chuba Akpom and Francis Coquelin in his top five - as well as Santi Cazorla and Ozil - so it is worth taking the list with a pinch of salt.

Glen Kamara of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

 

