Nikola Katic has sent a message to Rangers fans via the club's Instagram page.

Steven Gerrard's side haven't played a game of football since their 3-1 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on March 12.

That was the last time that Rangers fans will see their side play at Ibrox for quite some time, due to the global health crisis.

There have been a number of developments on whether the 2019-20 season in Scotland will finish but it remains to be seen how that concludes, amid controversy about the way in which the voting system has worked.

Politics seem to be taking centre stage at the moment, but Katic, a £2 million signing by Rangers in 2018, admits that he can't wait until the football itself is back.

He said via the Gers' Instagram account: "I miss my team-mates, training, I miss matches, I miss Ibrox full of you guys. But the most important thing right now is to take this pandemic situation seriously and to follow instructions and advice from the medical staff, who are the most important players in this game.

"I’m expressing huge gratitude to all of them without any exception. I can’t wait to run out on the pitch again, until then I’m staying home, praying for everyone’s safety and health."

Rangers and Katic were really struggling prior to the hiatus.

Gerrard's side had dropped 13 points in around six weeks of football since the winter break, resulting in a 13-point gap opening up between themselves and Celtic at the summit.

It's been a horrendous first four months of 2020 for the world in general, but definitely for the light Blues in a football context.