'20/10, world class': Tottenham fans talk up Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are loving Giovani Lo Celso's first season.

Giovani Lo Celso had a slow start to life at Tottenham Hotspur, it's fair to say.

The Argentine playmaker joined Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Betis but struggled for form and fitness at the beginning.

It wasn't until January that Lo Celso - who missed a couple of months with a hip injury - started to get a run of games and he shone under Jose Mourinho.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder bagged a wonderful pre-assist in an FA Cup clash at Southampton, having scored his first domestic goal in a previous round against Middlesbrough.

 

His form in 2020 was so impressive, in fact, that Mourinho revealed that Tottenham would be taking up their option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Some fans of the North London club were asked to give their thoughts on his first season on Twitter, and the majority seemed very happy with the 24-year-old.

The uncertainty regarding the summer transfer window means that it's also uncertain where Lo Celso is going to be.

Tottenham and every club around Europe have been hit hard financially by the global health crisis, but it seems probable that it won't affect the Lo Celso deal once the window does indeed open.

Tying him down to a permanent deal will be the first priority at the first available opportunity.

