17-goal forward's comments suggest Celtic more likely move than Rangers and Premier League duo

Scottish Premiership duo Rangers and Celtic reportedly want Adrian Grbic, so do Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Clermont striker Adrian Grbic has admitted to 12TerMann that he dreams of strutting his stuff on the Champions League stage, which surely puts Celtic in pole position to land the Rangers and Crystal Palace target.

With both Old Firm rivals facing up to the prospect of losing their top-scoring talismen this summer, a prolific 23-year-old has emerged as a man in demand on each half of the Glasgow divide.

TEAMtalk report that Celtic and Rangers have both been sending scouts to the French second tier to watch Grbic in action. Premier League foes Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are in the race too for a man who has 17 goals in 28 games this season.

But where does Grbic see himself in the near future? Well, if it is Champions League football he dreams of, then Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are surely his most likely destination.

“For me, all top leagues in Europe are an option. But the big goal is to play in the Champions League,” says the Austria U21 international.

“Now, however, the top priority is to fix promotion with Clermont, then we can look ahead. Let's see what happens in the coming months.”

As it stands, Celtic are the only one of Grbic’s four, British-based suitors who look set to be plying their trade at the top table of European football in 2020/21 – as long as Neil Lennon’s side navigate another gruelling play-off stage, that is.

Brighton, meanwhile, are closer to the Championship rather than the Champions League while Palace and Rangers look set to fall well short despite impressive campaigns.

Then again, the chance to prove himself in the top flight of English football, perhaps using Brighton or Palace as a stepping stone, should appeal too.