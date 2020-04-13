Who plays Kaya's mum in The Nest? Here's why you recognise Shirley Henderson!

Fans of brand new BBC series The Nest have become hooked by the storyline unfolding between Kaya and her family.

The webbed mysteries in The Nest are slowing untangling as the BBC series heads towards its grand finale on Monday night (April 13th).

Is heartbreak the only plausible outcome on the cards for Dan and Emily? And what happens with Kaya and her baby?

A star-studded cast has kept the tantalising drama teetering along with gripping pace while the actress behind Kaya's mum has added a particularly magical touch.

And there's a reason behind that...

Who plays Kaya's mum in The Nest?

The actress who plays Kaya's mum in the BBC series is 54-year-old Shirley Henderson.

You'll recognise Shirley for playing the role of Moaning Myrtle in both Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005).

Although Shirley was in her mid-thirties when she played the role of whining ghost Moaning Myrtle she looked like a young school girl due to the CGI, lighting and a super-soft voice.

See what we mean...

Get to know Shirley Henderson

Shirley is originally from Scotland and has had enjoyed a long career in movieland having moved from theatre to film in the 1990s after starting off as a child actor. She played Gail in legendary 1996 movie Trainspotting and Jude in popular trilogy flick Bridget Jones's Diary.

Recent work includes providing the voice to Babu Frik the latest Star Wars instalment from Disney and acting roles in min-series The ABC Murders and Netflix film Okja.

The miniature actress stands at little over 5ft and is known for her slight stature. Although she keeps her private life very hidden it is thought that she lives in the Dunfermline countryside with her partner. In a rare 2010 interview with The Guardian she spoke of her happy home life and said:

"You can sacrifice too much for a job. I spend plenty of time in London and it doesn't scare me, but it's a lonely place, even if you've got friends there. My job takes me all around the world, meeting lots of interesting people. But I think if I couldn't get home, if I couldn't get back to what I consider my real life I'd be frightened. Eventually you have to decide what makes you happy."

How to watch The Nest finale on BBC

The final episode of The Nest airs on Monday, April 13th on BBC one at 9 pm.

However, you can always catch up on any missed episodes via the official BBC media player, iplayer. Season 2 has not been confirmed although fans are keen to see the series revived for another season while it looks likely that cliffhanger storylines from season 1 are likely to tail into another batch of episodes.