When does the Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 end? Here's how long it lasts!

Everything you must know about how long the Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 lasts and when it is scheduled to end.

The Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 commenced a week ago on April 7th and it's an event which tasks players with finding 49 eggs across an equal amount of unique games. However, with it being a limited-time occasion, a lot of fans are concerned about how long the event is scheduled to last for before coming to an end.

While some eggs are easier to find such as the spider despacito and ski resort, there are others that are more annoying such as the Plane Crazy and horribly bad Flop. While the latter two are extremely irritating thanks to awkward controls and other obstacles, you'll need to find and collect every egg if you want to attain the exclusive grand prize, FaberEgg.

If you're concerned about how much time you have left to collect all 49 eggs, below you'll discover when the Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 is scheduled to end.

How long does the Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 last?

The Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 lasts for three weeks.

It began on April 7th and will come to an end on a following Tuesday.

While the event lasts, you will need to scour the landscapes of 49 unique Roblox games to find and collect every egg to get the grand prize.

Not only that, but getting each and every egg will also reward you with an equal amount of unique hats for your avatar.

When does the Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 end?

The Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 comes to an end on April 28th.

Once the Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 comes to an end, you will not be able to find and collect the eggs you missed from certain games.

You can find a list of every participating game with an egg by clicking here.