'We did it boys': Tottenham fans rejoice over big club announcement

Tottenham Hotspur have seemingly reversed the decision to furlough their staff.

Tottenham Hotspur's decision to avail of a government scheme to furlough staff last month was met with a lot of criticism.

Furloughing non-playing employees was considered a cheeky move by the North Londoners, given that they moved into their £1 billion stadium 12 months ago and could afford to continue paying salaries, rather than rely on government assistance.

Liverpool went the same route but ultimately reversed the decision following a huge backlash.

And now it seems Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has executed a similar u-turn.

The Lilywhites released a statement today confirming that the temporarily-released staff would be getting their full wages for April and May, and that they would review the situation when there is more clarity on when Premier League football - which has been on hiatus for over a month due to the global health crisis - will return.

But it remains to be seen whether the club will be paying 100 percent of salaries, or the 20 percent that isn't covered by the government.

And Tottenham fans rejoiced on Twitter following the announcement.

