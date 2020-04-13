Try TikTok’s Egg Sandwich hack - delicious step by step recipe!

TikTok's newest life hack is a delicious one, and the app has been flooded with users making egg sandwiches in the easiest way possible.

Luckily, you don't have to be a chef to try TikTok's most popular dish of choice as the main focus in this meal is the simplicity of how it is made.

Users have been left shocked at how easy it is to make a yummy egg sandwich, especially university students who have added the dish to their list of student staples as well as egg lovers all around the world.

I made the best egg sandwich thanks to TikTok — G (@gxxre2) 7 April 2020

Five ingredients for the Egg Sandwich

Three eggs

Salt and pepper

Grated cheese

Two slices of bread

Butter/Olive Oil

How to make TikTok's Egg Sandwich

Crack the eggs into a bowl and mix them until the mixture is smooth

Add some salt and pepper for a little bit of flavour

Grease a frying pan with some butter or olive oil

Pour the eggs onto the frying pan, making sure to get an even layer across the pan

Put the two slices of bread next to each other in the pan

Once the egg mixture has started to cook flip everything in the pan over so that the layer of fried egg is on top of the two pieces of bread

Add some grated cheese onto the eggs

Fold the edges of the fried egg inwards with a spatula

With the spatula fold the pieces of bread of top of each other, with the egg inside

There you have it- a perfectly folded egg sandwich!

Extra tips to make your egg sandwich the best

Add some parsley in with the salt and pepper

Before you place the slices of bread in the frying pan, dip them in the egg then flip them over, so that both sides have some flavour

Add some bacon in with the cheese for some extra flavour and protein