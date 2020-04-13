The Nest: How many episodes? BBC drama series packs a punch!

The Nest has kept audiences thoroughly engrossed over on BBC One and iPlayer. How many episodes of the series are there in total?

It's hard to imagine what we'd do without TV right now...

With the UK in lockdown, many of us have taken the opportunity to kick back and tune in to some great shows. We've seen plenty of people finally check out some acclaimed modern classics like The Sopranos and The Wire, but there are lots of great new titles making their way to our screens at the minute too.

Over on Netflix, viewers have been utterly captivated by the insanity of documentary series Tiger King, so much in fact, that we've been told to expect a new episode.

As for drama series, the BBC has kept us gripped with the exceptional twists and turns of The Nest, which involves a teen bearing a child for a couple. However, nothing is quite as it seems.

Written by Nicole Taylor and directed by Andy De Emmony, it's a tremendous piece of work.

But, how long can we expect the mystery to continue unravelling?

The Nest: How many episodes?

There are five episodes of The Nest in total.

The brilliant British drama is billed as a mini-series and concludes with episode 5 on Monday, April 13th 2020.

The characters are all fantastic and we're sure audiences would enjoy dipping back into their lives again. Sometimes, mini-series are renewed due to overwhelming popularity, but personally, we can't see this one warranting any further episodes.

At five episodes, it's perfect, palatable viewing. Of course, you can always entertain a rewatch down the line!

Speaking of line, let's take a moment to absorb what Line of Duty star Martin Compston thought of working on The Nest...

Martin Compston reflects on The Nest

In an interview with the Evening Standard, central star Martin Compston (he plays Dan) opened up about the role which screenwriter Nicole Taylor wrote with him in mind:

"I think at one point my character was described as a nice guy who loves the Celtic. As a mad Celtic fan, she pretty much had me at that.”

When talking about the project, he quickly expressed: "The script had me hooked." We're not exactly surprised by that!

It's a great script, and he admits that he actually learnt a fair deal while working on the project. When talking about the legalities and so forth regarding surrogacy, he addresses: "That’s a terrifying experience... But again you’re asking somebody to do something which is beyond incredible for you, so I don’t have the right answers and it would be hard for anyone to until they actually lived that situation.”

Fans talk The Nest on Twitter

Since the series premiered, a number of admirers have taken to Twitter to offer their praise and recommend it to their followers.

Of course, some have chosen to weigh in with memes instead - as you do!

Check out a selection of tweets:

The Nest on BBC so good — rhianne (@rhianneoneill_) April 5, 2020

Everyone needs to go and watch The Nest on bbc iPlayer — P a i g e (@paigebarclay99) April 8, 2020

The Nest on BBC IPLAYER...amazing! Psychos, Glaswegian accents and Martin Compton more can you ask for. A must watch — Pamela (@FunkyPammy) April 1, 2020

Me during every single Glasgow scene of BBC's 'The Nest' pic.twitter.com/Ub9XXgWvpo — Jamie Flaherty (@Jmeflah) April 9, 2020

The Nest on bbc for anyone who’s bored. Absolutely unbelievable — Sonny Swanson (@sonnyswanson159) April 8, 2020

the nest on bbc turning out to be a good viewing — rachel lucas (@rachlucasx) April 1, 2020

