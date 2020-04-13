TikTok's best Teachers in 2026 TikTok's here - Covid-19 has taken over!

TikTok users are pretending to be teachers in 2026, and it seems like the coronavirus will still be in conversation.

People are taking to TikTok during lockdown to yet again create a bit of amusement out of the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19 is one of the worst epidemics the world has ever seen, and one way the world is dealing with its devastation is through some lighthearted social media humour.

The new trend is the Teachers in 2026 TikTok, where you film yourself pretending to be a teacher in 2026, coronavirus style. The virus has completely taken over our lives, and it seems as though this will still be the case in 2026.

What is the Teachers in 2026 TikTok?

The TikTok trend involves a TikTok user pretending to be a teacher in 2026. They read out the register and the names on it are all coronavirus related, mocking the fact that the pandemic has taken over our lives and joking that any babies born during this time will be named after the virus.

One woman even did a Tiger King version!

One TikToker made the Teachers in 2026 TikTok even funnier, combining two of the most talked about things online right now, the Coronavirus and the Netflix documentary series The Tiger King. She uses names from both to create her register, and if you've seen the documentary its seriously funny!

Tips for filming the Teachers in 2026 TikTok

Make sure you have props. Put on a smart shirt, some glasses and find a clipboard or a notebook to make yourself look like a proper teacher.

Work out what you're going to say before you film it, or you can use someone else's sound and lip sync.

Some examples of names could include 'Corona', 'Covid', 'Quarantine' and variations of these names such as 'Covid-May'. and 'KahRona'. You could also use the names of cleaning products or toilet roll brands, but this will vary depending on what country you're from.

If you're holding a notebook or clipboard you can write down all the names on it so that you don't forget them.