RIP Fortnite: Why was it trending if it's not shutting down?

Some fans are asking why RIP Fortnite was trending yesterday when it's not shutting down.

Fortnite has received competition in the form of Valorant and this has resulted in people wondering whether Epic Games should be worried about the meteoric rise of Riot Games' free-to-play FPS. While the famous Battle Royale title isn't shutting down, RIP Fortnite was trending heavily yesterday and a lot of fans are confused as to why the hashtag was so popular over on Twitter.

As previously mentioned, there's a lot of hype at the moment surrounding Valorant with many people on both sides exclaiming it will and won't kill Fortnite. There were nonsensical concerns back at the tail-end of last year that Epic Games were done with their Battle Royale when the black hole came about, but now a small number of fans are deathly afraid that the game is finally coming to an end thanks to trends and complaints online.

If you're wondering why the RIP Fornite hashtag was trending on Easter Sunday (when most people were lazing about with chocolate eggs stuffed in their mouth), below you'll discover the reasons.

FORTNITE: Shutting down in 2020 rumours explained

To everyone “quitting” Fortnite for Valorant pic.twitter.com/V8B5qbw6J7 — Not Jonesy (@JohnWhicc) April 8, 2020

Why is RIP Fortnite trending on Twitter?

RIP Fortnite was trending on Twitter yesterday thanks to the emergence of Valorant.

In addition to the rise of Riot Games' Valorant, RIP Fortnite was also trending thanks to people not being happy with the current state of the game.

Professional gamers have been leaving Epic Games' Battle Royale title to participate in the Riot Games beta, meanwhile some of the community have been complaining that the game is no longer fun.

At 1.7 million viewers, @PlayVALORANT has surpassed Fortnite's peak viewership at 1.69 million during the World Cup



The top two for peak viewership (as of right now):



1. League of Legends (1.74 million)

2. VALORANT (1.7 million)



The King and the Queen pic.twitter.com/n2nHLAn9Bb — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) April 7, 2020

Comicbook suggest that one of the complaints is about the continued existence of skill-based matchmaking, but most of the posts on Twitter seem to boil down to the game just being 'terrible'.

#ripfortnite, actually sad. The amount of memories and friendships I have made from this game just for this horrible company to turn it to shit. — Vanish Max (@itspapamax) April 12, 2020

With that being said, there are a few posts on Twitter from the "comp scene" which have provided suggestions for how Epic Games can fix their title to get some of the community back.

I would actually grind so fucking hard and uninstall Valorant if Fortnite did all these things. https://t.co/ByOIhC0xyi — 4E marz (@marzgg_) April 13, 2020

Thank you Epic Games

While there are many who continue to tweet #RIPFortnite, there are now dozens of people coming to Epic Games' aid by posting thank you messages.

Regardless of whether you fall on the spectrum of either overly hating Fortnite or overly loving it, you needn't be excited or worried about it shutting down as that isn't happening anytime soon regardless of any rumours or trends.

#ThankYouEpicGames for making fortnite give me afternoons, nights and even early hours of fun with my friends and being able to meet new people ♥️ — Cuernelio (@Cuernelio_Ofic) April 13, 2020

