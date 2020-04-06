Resident Evil 3 Remake: Single-player DLC plans are unlikely according to leaker

A leaker for the Capcom series has suggested that it's unlikely there are any single-player DLC plans for the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Fans have been consistently asking if Capcom have any plans to release single-player DLC for the Resident Evil 3 Remake, but consistent leaker Aesthetic Gamer suggests that this is unlikely as the M-Two Team are already working on another game.

It's recently been reported that the M-Two Team responsible for the Resident Evil 3 Remake are recreating Resident Evil 4 for 2022, so the lack of DLC plans would make a lot of sense.

With that being said, the omission of single-player extra content would be disappointing as the Nemesis campaign is woefully short, Resistance is terrible, and there is so much potential concerning existing characters as well as locations that weren't visited such as the Clock Tower.

Everyone keeps on asking me about RE3 DLC.



The honest answer is - I don't know. That said, I find it incredibly unlikely as to my knowledge work stopped on RE3 some time ago. M-Two are already working on another game.



Resistance has some updates coming up if interested in that. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 11, 2020

Original story:

The Resident Evil 3 Remake is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and most people seem to be enjoying it despite Capcom's retelling falling short of its lofty predecessor. Thanks to there being so much removed from the Remake as well as its single-player campaign being short, a lot of fans want to know if there are any DLC plans for more single-player content.

Unlike Capcom's 2019 game of the year contender, the Resident Evil 3 Remake boasts a multiplayer feature named Resistance. This is a multiplayer mode somewhat similar to Friday the 13th, and we know that Jill Valentine will be joining its mayhem as a playable character on April 17th.

While the addition of Jill Valentine is exciting for those who are enjoying Resistance, most of the series' community are more interested in knowing if any single-player DLC plans have been shared.

Are there are any single-player DLC plans for Resident Evil 3?

Capcom haven't shared any single-player DLC plans for the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

While there haven't been any DLC plans shared at this moment in time for the Resident Evil 3 Remake, there are reasons to be hopeful for more single-player content.

Resident Evil 2 boasted additional single-player stories in the form of Ghost Survivors and this was completely free.

It's possible that Capcom could do the same by focusing on someone such as Nicholai. After all, wouldn't it be interesting to be a saboteur as opposed to another good guy just trying to survive?

Gamerant have also shared other feasible and enticing ideas such as playing as Tyrell, Brad Vickers, and the guy who Nicholai killed when meeting Jill for the first time (wouldn't it just be even more deplorable if he wasn't actually infected?).

Additional costumes would also be a gimme, and it's possible that Capcom will add more characters to Resistance.

Remember that all of the above is just hypothetical and wishful thinking as further DLC hasn't been officially announced by Capcom as of writing.