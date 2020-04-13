Report: Real Madrid make initial enquiry about Arsenal's Aubameyang

The Arsenal striker could leave the Emirates this summer.

According to a report from France Football, Real Madrid have made an initial approach for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese international will enter the final year of his contract in a few months and the likelihood of him leave Arsenal is getting bigger and bigger as the days go on.

Aubameyang has arguably been Arsenal's best player this season. He has scored 20 goals in all competitions, 17 of which have come in the Premier League.

Arsenal would have been in serious trouble by now without the former Dortmund man's goals this season but it looks like his time at Arsenal is coming to an end.

The report claims that Real Madrid have enquired about the price for Aubameyang in the summer. The striker is being valued at £43.5 million which shouldn't really be a problem for the Galacticos.

Rumours have been floating around in Barcelona as well with the report revealing that Aubameyang's father recently bought a house in the Catalan capital.

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is also said to be interested in Aubameyang thanks to his versatility but Real Madrid have been tipped to be the favourites at this moment.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly looking for options to compliment Benzema and feels that the Arsenal man is the one. However, no talks have advanced beyond the initial enquiry but a deal could potentially be struck once football resumes in the coming weeks or months.