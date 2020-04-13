Report: Everton or Wolves must pay £13m to sign coveted defender

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Christian Luyindama.

According to Milliyet, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on signing Christian Luyindama with Galatasaray holding out for £13 million.

The central defender has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

According to Fanatik, Premier League clubs Bournemouth, Everton, Aston Villa and Wolves are all in the race to sign Luyindama.

The 6ft 3inch centre-back enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign but later missed five months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments in his knee.

Luyindama returned to training last month prior to the Covid-19 suspension in Turkey – seemingly alerting a host of Premier League clubs.

Galatasaray signed the player from Standard Liege last summer after an initial successful loan spell at the Turkish giants.

It is claimed Galatasaray don’t want to sell the player. However, if their asking price of £13 million is met, the club will sell him on.

Fanatik claim Everton are the top suitos. Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to include the player in his ranks at Goodison Park this summer.

The Toffees have conceded 46 league goals this season. Question marks have been asked of Michael Keane with the 27-year-old putting in a shocker in the 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in Everton's last fixture.

But Wolves may be able to offer the player European football with the Midland club going strong in the Premier League and still in the Europa League.