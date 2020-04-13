Report: AC Milan interested in signing Tottenham's Hugo Lloris

Could the World Cup winner leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

According to a report from Calcio Mercato Web, AC Milan are interested in signing Tottenham's Hugo Lloris in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Rossoneri are bracing themselves to lose Gigio Donnarumma in the summer and are in need of a new first-choice goalkeeper.

Lloris has had his fair share of criticism over the last two years at Tottenham and it has been clear that Spurs should consider signing a new goalkeeper sooner or later.

Le10 Sport recently claimed that Mourinho is willing to part ways with Lloris and has identified Lille's Mike Maignan as a potential replacement to the French skipper.

Lloris is one of the leaders at Tottenham at the moment and his absence for a period earlier in the season showed exactly how important he is to the squad.

However, for Tottenham to fulfil their ambitions of being a top club in Europe, they will have to invest in a goalkeeper much younger and possibly better than Lloris and for that to happen, Mourinho will have to let him go in the summer.

Lloris still has over two years left on his contract and Spurs could still earn a reasonable fee when they sell him. Milan would be a good club for Lloris to go to considering that they're fighting hard to get their glory years back.

A player of his experience and leadership could play an important role in that project and it wouldn't be surprising if Lloris takes up that challenge and moves to Milan this summer.