Redknapp claims Tottenham star is upset with what Levy's done

Has the Tottenham Hotspur chairman angered the striker?

Jamie Redknapp has told Sky Sports News that Daniel Levy's decision to furlough Tottenham Hotspur's non-playing staff will have annoyed star striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham, who moved into a £1 billion stadium 12 months ago, have availed of the government's job retention scheme amid the global health crisis.

The Spurs chairman also furloughed himself along with over 500 other employees of the North London club.

The club's striker Harry Kane dropped a big hint about his future last month, revealing that he could be tempted to leave the Lilywhites if its ambition doesn't match his with regards to trophies.

And Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports News, has claimed that Kane will have been disappointed by his chairman's actions.

He said: "Kane would have been extremely disappointed with how Tottenham have acted but I have to be honest, having been around Tottenham and played for them, it didn't surprise me how Levy acted in this.

"You learn a lot about someone in difficult times and he was one of the first to furlough staff. There's no doubt at all that Kane would have been disappointed with that."

It remains to seen if there's going to be a transfer window this summer, and it wouldn't be the worst thing f or Spurs with regards to Kane.

Given his comments last month, you do get the impression that he's genuinely considering his future and if thr winow opens, it could be the invitation he needs to leave.