'MOTM against us, quality': Some Tottenham fans react to hearing who they could sign

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are firmly on board with the idea of signing Kostas Tsimikas.

According to Greek outlet SDNA, Spurs are interested in the Olympiacos defender.

Tottenham have already seen him in action this season when he faced the North Londoners in the group stages of the Champions League.

And fans of the North London club are open to the idea of bringing him to the Premier League.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

He looked decent then we played them — DAVINSON SÁNCHEZ (@the____creator) April 13, 2020

Omg this guy is quality.

He was the MOTM against us — Aidan (@Aidan63499469) April 13, 2020

That's a steal fam. — Nicholas Paliobagis (@PileOBagels) April 13, 2020

He is fantastic talent and very hardworking player. 20mil euros is a very good price nowadays. — Dimitris (@dimitriskan94) April 13, 2020

I remember when we plaued them at their home he was pretty decent — Richie46 (@Richie469) April 13, 2020

He was decent against us tbf — Cenk (@ForzaYids) April 13, 2020

Yes yes yes — ` (@njogbele) April 13, 2020

If this rumour is genuine then it suggests Tottenham have no intention of keeping Danny Rose.

Rose, who's on loan from the Lilywhites at Newcastle United, is a left-back, like Tsimikas, but they won't need both.

That's because Jose Mourinho already has Japhet Tanganga in North London and there'll be no need for all three.

There seems to be hostility between Rose and Mourinho anyway, evident by his exit, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Portuguese is indeed in the market for another left-back.