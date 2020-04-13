Who is the Love Wedding Repeat narrator? Fans adamant it's Judi Dench!

If you're bored in lockdown there's a new rom-com to watch on Netflix, and the narrator isn't who you think it is!

This week’s new Netflix release to entertain you in quarantine is British romantic comedy film Love Wedding Repeat.

Everybody loves a rom-com, so of course it was going to storm its way onto Netflix’s most popular list on the first day of its release. And it has had some really mixed reviews.

But there’s one question everyone is asking, who is the narrator?

What is Love Wedding Repeat?

Written and directed by Dean Craig, the film starring Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn follows main character Jack trying to ensure that his sister’s wedding day goes smoothly. But of course, there are lots of things that will try and get in his way.

It follows alternate versions of the same wedding from different points of view. Throughout the wedding which is set in Rome, Italy, many things happen to try and ruin the wedding and stop Jack from creating her the perfect day.

Who narrates Netflix’s Love Wedding Repeat?

Many viewers of the new Netflix film have been wondering who the narrator is, and many are claiming that the narration sounds exactly like the voice of Judi Dench.

But I can reveal the narrator is not actually Judi Dench, but it is in fact Penny Ryder, who is one of Judi’s closest friends! Which is a really weird coincidence.

Penny is an actress known for her work on the 2012 film Skyfall and more recently has appeared in EastEnders and Casualty.

The film has had very mixed reviews!

It’s safe to say Love Wedding Repeat has had a very mixed reaction from its viewers.

Some people have loved the film, saying that it is a good romantic comedy film with a mixture of laughs, tears and love stories.

But others have said it was really boring, slow and not funny at all, and have even gone as far as to say they wish they hasn’t watched it at all.

 

