'Just ridiculous': Griffiths shares what he'll never do at Celtic

The Celtic marksman has 115 goals for the club....so far.

Leigh Griffiths has conceded that he'll never beat Jimmy McGrory's goal record for Celtic.

The legendary Glaswegian, who was born in 1904 and passed away in 1982, is by far the Hoops' most prolific goalscorer of all time.

McGrory scored 468 times across 445 matches for Celtic during a 15-year spell with the Scottish giants.

For context, Henrik Larsson, widely regarded as the Bhoys' best-ever player, only has 242 goals from 315 appearances.

Griffiths, who has 115 to his name, is three away from entering the top 20 list in terms of goals scored.

And the 29-year-old concedes that matching McGrory's 'ridiculous' feat is merely impossible.

He told The Scottish Sun: "I need three more to be in the top 20 all-time Celtic goalscorers.

“If you think about the great goalscorers who have been here over the years, that would probably be the biggest achievement of my career.

“I just need to keep going to see how many I can get before I finish. I don’t think anybody’s going to beat Jimmy McGrory’s record. That’s just ridiculous."

The global health crisis resulted in Scottish football being suspended, and it came at a bad time for Griffiths who was bang in form.

Celtic's most recent game was a 5-0 demolition of St Mirren in a game where Griffiths scored a hat-trick.