Quick links

Celtic

'Just ridiculous': Griffiths shares what he'll never do at Celtic

Shane Callaghan
Leigh Griffiths of Celtic FC (L) celebrates with teammates Kieran Tierney (C) and Mikael Lustig (R) after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match Anderlecht vs...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Celtic marksman has 115 goals for the club....so far.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic celebrates scoring his third goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren at Celtic Park on March 07, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Leigh Griffiths has conceded that he'll never beat Jimmy McGrory's goal record for Celtic.

The legendary Glaswegian, who was born in 1904 and passed away in 1982, is by far the Hoops' most prolific goalscorer of all time.

Subscribe

McGrory scored 468 times across 445 matches for Celtic during a 15-year spell with the Scottish giants.

For context, Henrik Larsson, widely regarded as the Bhoys' best-ever player, only has 242 goals from 315 appearances.

Griffiths, who has 115 to his name, is three away from entering the top 20 list in terms of goals scored.

 

And the 29-year-old concedes that matching McGrory's 'ridiculous' feat is merely impossible.

He told The Scottish Sun: "I need three more to be in the top 20 all-time Celtic goalscorers.

“If you think about the great goalscorers who have been here over the years, that would probably be the biggest achievement of my career.

“I just need to keep going to see how many I can get before I finish. I don’t think anybody’s going to beat Jimmy McGrory’s record. That’s just ridiculous."

The global health crisis resulted in Scottish football being suspended, and it came at a bad time for Griffiths who was bang in form.

Celtic's most recent game was a 5-0 demolition of St Mirren in a game where Griffiths scored a hat-trick.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch