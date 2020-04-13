Best Jesus Coronavirus lockdown memes from Easter 2020

People are now using Jesus as a hot topic to create memes that humour the coronavirus.

Every day, people are coming up with new ways to create humour out of the coronavirus outbreak.

As we are around Easter, the traditional time of Jesus' resurrection, lots of people have been taking to social media to use Jesus as a source of Covid-19 humour, giving rise to the Jesus coronavirus lockdown memes!

INSTA FILTER: Try Instagram's cheesy new filter





What are the Jesus Coronavirus lockdown memes?

People are creating loads of different memes using pictures of Jesus to make jokes out of the Covid-19 outbreak.

They are then sharing them around social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. They're everywhere!

Easter = memes about Jesus = happy girl — altheaa (@theazarco) April 13, 2020

Some of the best Jesus coronavirus lockdown memes!

Lots of the memes mock the fact that if Jesus' resurrection happened now, he wouldn't be able to resurrect because everybody has to stay inside, so actually he wouldn't be able to come out of his tomb!

Others are using the iconic image of the last supper, concluding that in the current Covid-19 lockdown this would be classed as an illegal gathering and certainly would not be allowed.

TIKTOK: What is the TikTok Accent Challenge?

This one uses the popular TV show The Office, changing a popular quote to involve Jesus, saying that this Easter he wouldn't have a very good resurrection party because everyone is stuck indoors.

Other Jesus memes!

People are now using Jesus to create memes about other topics as well, not just the coronavirus.

Some of the popular topics include gaming and alcohol.

View this post on Instagram #Lag... . .. #jesusmeme #memes#jesusbrother #jesusmemes A post shared by J2 (@jesussbrother) on Apr 13, 2020 at 1:20am PDT