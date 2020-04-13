Run 5 Donate 5 Challenge: How to get involved on Instagram and raise money for the NHS!

In a string of silly Instagram challenges who would have expected one to make such a big impact? Instagram users have ditched the filters and picked up their running shoes to make a big difference.

Instagram's Run 5 Donate 5 Challenge is reminiscent of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge from 2014, and has a very simple premise: you must run 5km, donate £5 and tag 5 friends to do the same.

Where is the money going, you may ask?

The aim of the challenge is to raise money for the NHS which has resulted in the site crashing multiple times due to the overwhelming number of people waiting to donate.

Who started the Run 5 Donate 5 Challenge?

The challenge, originally titled the 'Run for Heroes' project, was created by 27-year-old Olivia Strong. The fundraiser smashed the initial target of £5000 and the target has since been raised to a whopping £1,000,000.

So far, 89% of the target has been achieved which means a grand total of £894,174 has been raised for the NHS, but the number is only increasing every minute. The challenge has even garnered some celebrity support with celebs such as Ellie Goulding, John Terry and Lily James joining in with the fun.

Where does the money from the Run 5 Donate 5 Challenge go?

All proceeds go to NHS Charities Together, who's mission statement is to support the welfare and the wellbeing of NHS staff as they fight Covid-19. Your money will be used for:

Funding well-being packs for staff and volunteers on wards/departments

Cost of travel, parking, accommodation for NHS staff and volunteers Volunteer expenses

Other items as requested by NHS Charities that enhance the well-being of NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients.

So @tobytarrant nominated me to run 5K for Run For Heroes. I beat his time and then I donated... simple!

I nominate@J_Warrington @Kalvinphillips @lukeayling_8 @Real_RobDJ & @mrjamesob . You’re welcome.

Click below for more info.https://t.co/2oDMmCwsSo — Chris Moyles (@ChrisMoyles) 7 April 2020

How can I join in with the Run 5 Donate 5 Challenge?

Get out and run 5km! Download a distance tracking app such as Strava so you can prove you completed the full distance.

Snap a picture of you on your run and upload to your Instagram story (or a screenshot of your distance, time and speed)

Nominate 5 people by tagging them in your story

Donate £5 to the Run for Heroes campaign - this is the most important bit!