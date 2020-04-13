How to use TikTok’s Color Selector Filter to jazz up your videos!

TikTok is well known for its filters, but the newest one to become a fan favourite is proving rather hard to use.

The Color Selector Filter can be applied to any video to add a shade of colour and jazz it up, and you can even customise it to choose the perfect shade for you.

The filter is even being used to settle disputes by identifying users' real eye colour, or the shade of their hair. The filter has taken TikTok by storm, but it has left some users frustrated as they cannot find the filter, or work out how to use it.

Find out below how to use the filter, but first make sure your TikTok app is updated!

How to get the Color Selector Filter on TikTok

Film your TikTok video.

Before clicking the tick to approve what you ave just filmed, you will see an icon in the bottom left corner of the screen labelled 'effects' with a smiling face icon.

Click on this icon.

Click on the 'Trending' tab and scroll down until you see an icon with a white face and a rainbow background.

Select this filter.

On screen there will appear two colour bars- choose your colour and post your video!

How to customise colors on the Color Selector Filter

When you select the filter two colour bars will appear on the screen.

The top one is to select a colour and the second one is to select the hue.

First, you need to select your color by clicking on the dot of the color you want.

Then, to choose how strong you want the color of the filter to be, click on the dots of the second bar.

The first few dots will give the color a lighter hue, and the further along the bar, the darker the colour will appear.

How to use the Color Selector Filter to identify eye colour

Choose a color from the top bar

Click on the second dot of the second bar (this will select a light hue of the color)

Turn on front camera and hit record

Any features of your face, hair and clothes which match the color you selected will appear that colour, while everything else will remain grey.

my greatest achievement is doing the yellow colour selector on tiktokand having litrono yellow in my teeth like at all — (@caitscoldinla) 13 April 2020