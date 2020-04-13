Have Arsenal blown the chance to sign Dayot Upamecano?

The French centre-half has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Last summer was Arsenal's best chance to sign RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano. The Gunners had a £55 million bid for the Frenchman rejected last summer (Daily Mail) and it seems like their chance to sign him is now over.

Upamecano is one of the most sought out defenders in world football at the moment and the fact that his contract expires at the end of next season makes him even more appealing to interested clubs.

Arsenal are undoubtedly one of the sides interested in him but their failure to make it into the Champions League next season could force the defender to choose a different club.

Sky Sports have reported today that Manchester United and Manchester City are both looking at Upamecano. AS claimed recently that the Frenchman wants a move to Real Madrid while other reports have linked him with moves to Tottenham (Mail), Liverpool (Passione Inter) and Barcelona (Sun) as well.

Upamecano is said to have a release clause which allows a club to sign him for £52 million (Kicker) in the summer and almost all of the above-mentioned clubs would not hesitate to fork out that much for his signature.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are dream destinations for most young players while the financial power of the two Manchester clubs could sway things their way.

Liverpool's recent success is extremely appealing to any player while Jose Mourinho's system could potentially tempt the young defender to join the Portuguese tactician at Tottenham.

That leaves Arsenal last on the list of potential options for Upamecano which could be something that they will regret considering that they were the only reported team to have been interested in the Frenchman last summer.

Sky Sports have claimed that Arsenal are concentrating on the arrival of William Saliba in the summer while they also have the option to but Pablo Mari from Flamengo for a fee that wouldn't really pinch their pockets.

All the indications show that Arsenal are unlikely to go back in for Upamecano and even if they do, their chances of signing him look very slim at the moment.