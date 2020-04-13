Final Fantasy VII Remake: Which course for Madam M should you choose?

Which course for Madam M should you choose in the Final Fantasy VII Remake?

The Final Fantasy VII Remake has a bunch of choices for you to make during its length, and some of these are seemingly just for show like in most of Persona 5 whereas others provide a different scene as well as the opportunity to grab different side quests. This applies to the choice of which course to choose from for Madam M.

In chapter nine Cloud can get one of three dresses, and the white dress is dependent on completing side quests for the inexplicably gorgeous hand masseuse that'll get people with a hand fetish rock hard.

However, if you want to complete the side quests for Madam M as opposed to Chocobo Sam, you'll need to select the right option when it comes to which massage course.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: How to open the mini-map

Which Madam M course should you choose in the FF7 Remake?

There are three Madam M massage course options which you can choose between in the Final Fantasy VII Remake:

Luxury Course (3,000 gil)

Standard Course (1,000 gil)

Poor Man's Course (100 gil)

Whichever one you pick will provide a slightly unique cutscene in which Cloud either feels unfathomable pain or comfort.

While the ensuing scene of hilarity will differ on what you select, you'll want to avoid the middle option and go for either of the two extremes depending on your feelings towards Madam M and your want for Cloud to wear the white dress.

Choosing the Luxury Course will provide you with the greater odds of getting Madam M's side quests to get the white dress, meanwhile choosing the Poor Man's Course will provide you with the greater odds of getting Chocobo Sam's quests to wear the black and blue dress.

SQUARE ENIX: Will part 2 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake land on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Madam M is probably more enjoyable than Chocobo Sam to most, but there's a similar choice for Sam that needs to be made which involves heads or tails.