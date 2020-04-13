Final Fantasy VII Remake: How to complete Rat Problem when Doomrats don't appear

A guide for how to complete the Rat Problem side quest in the Final Fantasy VII Remake when the Doomrats don't appear.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is unsurprisingly number one in the UK charts with people rushing to buy this kick to the nostalgia testacles. Most of the reviews have been positive with many complaining about filler, and this padding comes in the form of mundane side quests such as Rat Problem. This quest tasks you with the objective of killing a bunch of Doomrats, but when you go to the designated location you'll instead be confronted by Wererats.

Square Enix's release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake has been a huge success except in some parts of Asia, and this success comes despite the fact that we don't know how many parts/episodes there will be, plus the fact the term Remake is a gross oversimplification and example of misleading when it's more of a reimagining with unwanted dementors from Harry Potter.

However, regardless of any thoughts on the Remake and Tetsuya Nomura's direction, below you'll discover how to complete the Rat Problem side quest by killing a bunch of Doomrats.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Will part 2 land on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

How to kill Doomrats for Rat Problem side quest in FF7 Remake

Below you'll find the steps required to kill Doomrats in the Final Fantasy VII Remake to complete the Rat Problem side quest:

Visit the item store owner to be given the rat problem side quest

Go to the designated location on the map

Kill a bunch of Wererats

Return to the item store owner

Go back to where you killed the Wererats and now defeat the Doomrats

Return to the item store owner for the last time

The above steps are how you complete the Rat Problem side quest in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. You can find the location for where to kill Doomrats by opening your map and marking the green quest icon for Rat Problem, or you can find the location down below.

Essentially, for finding where the rats are swarming, you just need to exit the item shop and then enter a space which resembles a tunnel. Once inside head to the end of the linear hallway where you'll find a hole in a fence to crawl under. This is where the rats will be found.

When you've found the Doomrats, you shouldn't have any difficulties in overcoming them as there should only be a few to topple.

Speaking from personal experience, the Operator mode for Cloud is better for killing them quicker, but you can also avoid being stingy with your magic.

Switching between Cloud and Tifa is useful, but you'll definitely need to switch between the two when one is being overwhelmed. This is so you can come to their rescue by battering the rat that is trying to chew off their pretty face.

SQUARE ENIX: How many episodes/parts for the Final Fantasy VII Remake?

And that's all you need to know about how complete the Rat Problem side quest. Yes, it's mundane and an almost exact replica of the side quest system from Final Fantasy XV, but - on the bright side of life - at least you don't need to walk back to the item store owner a third time as you'll be the given the option to teleport.