On The Prowl Final Fantasy VII Remake: Wrath Hound weakness and how to defeat

A guide for the On The Prowl side quest in the Final Fantasy VII Remake including the weakness of the Wrath Hound.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available and is unsurprisingly number one in the UK charts. This means that there are plenty of people donning the blonde spiky hair of Cloud once more, which also means that these same people are no doubt completing chores with the same enthusiasm as our baby blue eyed protagonist. One of the earlier side quests in the "remake" is called On The Prowl, and this requires you to find a Wrath Hound and exploit its weakness to defeat.

Although the Final Fantasy VII Remake has largely been praised with positive reviews, most of these same reviews have suggested that it's bloated and full of filler. This padding mostly comes from the mundane side activities which somewhat resemble the format of Final Fantasy XV - i.e. go here and kill that.

These side quests aren't overly difficult nor are they long, but they do quickly feel monotonous. However, you've got to complete them before proceeding on with the story (unless you're not a 100% enthusiast), so to complete the quests easier below you'll discover how to finish the On The Prowl quest by knowing the weakness of the Wrath Hound.

What is the weakness of the Wrath Hound in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

Ice/Blizzard is the weakness of the Wrath Hound in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

This means you'll want to equip either Cloud or Tifa with the ice/Blizzard materia so you can use magic to exploit the Wrath Hound's weakness.

This use of magic doesn't deal it a great amount of damage, but it can greatly help you stagger the enemy so you can unload a whopping amount of attacks while it lays down.

How to complete On The Prowl side quest in FF7 Remake

Below are the steps required to complete the On The Prowl side quest for the Final Fantasy VII Remake:

Get the On The Prowl side quest by speaking to Wymer

Proceed to the Scrap Boulevard

Fight the Wrath Hound

Chase after the Wrath Hound and speak to Wymer

Battle the Wrath Hound for a second time and defeat it

Speak to Wymer once again

This quest isn't too difficult and it won't take you long to find the Wrath Hound either time.

As a bit of advice, you'd be wise not to use ice/Blizzard during the first phase of the battle as the Wrath Hound will run away and you don't want to waste your MP.

This means it's better to stagger it during the second portion where you'll definitely defeat it.