Final Fantasy VII Remake: How to open mini-map after it has disappeared

How to open the mini-map in the Final Fantasy VII Remake after it has disappeared or been replaced.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently sitting at number one in the UK charts meaning plenty of people are experiencing Tetsuya Nomura's "remake" which includes dementors from Harry Potter that nobody asked for. However, before you can even lament the inclusion of these ghostly beings and what they mean to the plot, you'll first need to know how to open the mini-map after it has disappeared so you can get rid of the waypoint marker bar at the top of your screen.

While the Final Fantasy VII Remake has been mostly praised, the game is far from perfect as there are low textures (especially in the slums) and its side activities are mundane quests which seem designed simply to prolong the length of the game to justify its existence as an episodic spectacle (the decision to be in Midgar alone is as silly as Hollywood's decision to split the smallest Hunger Games book into two parts).

Square Enix's side quests quickly become tiresome due to being repetitive, and so can wandering about the slums when people keep bumping into you and there are conversations happening everywhere. As someone who prefers a mini-map over the directional waypoint marker found in games such as Horizon Zero Dawn, below you'll discover how to open the former so you can traverse around the slums far easier.

Mini-map disappeared in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Some people have been complaining that the Final Fantasy VII Remake mini-map has disappeared for them.

This mini-map has disappeared for them in Chapter 3 where Tifa annoyingly drags us all around the slums so we can complete chores with the same enthusiasm as Cloud himself.

While you're going to complete all these chores to 100% the game and to please Tifa because she's just so darn pretty, you'll want to get your map back so you can stop using the directional waypoint or pausing the game with R2.

How to open the mini-map in the FF7 Remake

You just need to press L2 to open the mini-map in the Final Fantasy VII Remake after it has disappeared.

Pressing L2 will make the Final Fantasy VII Remake mini-map appear in the top-right corner of your screen once more, while pressing the same button again will make the map disappear and replace it with the waypoint marker.

Having no map at all is great because it allows you to take in more of the game's beauty, but when wandering about the slums in pursuit of Gil and items it's best to have the circle in the corner of your screen.

Yes, it takes up more space than the waypoint marker, but it's easier to read meaning you'll find side quests and main objectives far quicker.